Note to our readers—Don’t Be Fooled

Breaking News: CalNeva Broadband internet service restored in Frazier Park FRAZIER PARK, CA (Monday, January 2, 2017 at 3:45 p.m.)—Service has been restored for customers of CalNeva Broadband. FRAZIER PARK, CA (Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.)—CalNeva Broadband’s internet service has gone down several …

Breaking News: Winter Weather and Traffic Alerts UPDATE— FRAZIER PARK, CA and the Grapevine (Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.)– Interstate 5 over the Grapevine is open at this time. Mt. Pinos Road (leading to the top of the mountain) is …

State Attorney General announces investigation into Kern County Sheriff’s use of force By Patric Hedlund, TME California Attorney General Kamala D. Harris has opened separate civil investigations into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department’s patterns of practice regarding use of force. On December …

Frazier Park sergeant speaks for deputies The Frazier Park substation’s Sergeant David Kessler is also president of the Kern Law Enforcement Association, representing county deputies. This is a statement distributed by the KLEA on Friday, Dec. 23. On Thursday, Dec. 22, …

Local hero Brian Cody Prosser named in dispute over Trump’s General Mattis The name of hometown hero U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Brian Cody Prosser became part of a controversy surrounding one of President-elect Donald Trump’s top cabinet picks this month. A monument to Prosser stands…(please see below …

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Upcoming & Ongoing plus Regular Weekly and Monthly Events For listing in the newspaper and online, send community events by Thursday at 2 p.m. to Calendar@MountainEnterprise.com or call 661.245.3794 ___________________________ Friday, Dec. 30 • The Frazier Park Library is closed today and Saturday, …

