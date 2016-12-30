Note to our readers—Don’t Be Fooled

Breaking News: Winter Weather and Traffic Alerts

UPDATE— FRAZIER PARK, CA and the Grapevine (Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.)– Interstate 5 over the Grapevine is open at this time. Mt. Pinos Road (leading to the top of the mountain) is …

Frazier Park sergeant speaks for deputies

The Frazier Park substation’s Sergeant David Kessler is also president of the Kern Law Enforcement Association, representing county deputies. This is a statement distributed by the KLEA on Friday, Dec. 23.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, …

JERRY

The health of Jerry Ferris of Mountain Communities Weather has hit a very rough patch. Appealing a social security disability ruling has left him with a dilemma. Click here “Jerry” for more details …

News and Features

Casino coup divides Tejon Tribe families

By Patric Hedlund, TME

What would it look like if a group of business speculators was able to take over a sovereign nation, substitute their own leaders and change the priorities of that nation? What ...

Gratuitous Service Agreement? What is that?

People who want to help restore and maintain Frazier Mountain Park as a jewel at the center of the Mountain Communities, are asked by the Friends of Frazier Mountain Park to sign an agreement with ...